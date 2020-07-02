Spanish population declines in Palma. 05-08-2016 Pere Bota

The Spanish population of Palma has fallen for the first time in history, according to the last Municipal Census on January 1, 2020, which was presented by Alberto Jarabo, Citizenship Participation on Thursday.

In the last year, 513 people left the Balearic capital and the number of foreigners in the city increased by 23.1%.

Palma’s population increased by 1.59% over the last 12 months to 456,088 compared to 349,691 in 2000, an increase of 30%.

The city has continued to grow in recent years due to an increasing number of inhabitants from the European Union and the reactivation of Immigration from South American countries.

Councillor Jarabo says most of the Spaniards who left Palma moved to other towns in Majorca, Ibiza and Minorca because of soaring housing costs.

The number of foreigners from the EU increased from 6.6% in 2006 to 10% in 2014 and the number from non-EU countries during the same period, decreased from 13.2% to 9.4%.

In 2014 there were 42,635 EU citizens in Palma compared to 40,287 from outside Europe, although the latter began to rise again in 2017.

In the last three years, both groups have grown and there are now 53,378 foreigners from the EU and 52,010 from outside the EU living in the Balearic capital.

17,958 foreigners came to Palma in the last 12 months, 6,000 left and 14,261 Spaniards also moved out of the city.

By nationality, 1,578 of foreigners came from Colombia, 919 from Italy, 469 from Argentina and 363 from Venezuela.

531 Spaniards left the city along with 7 people from Mauritania and 5 from Egypt.

On January 1, 2020, there were 350,700 Spaniards living in Palma - 170,334 men and 180,366 women; 53,378 EU foreigners - 26,217 men and 27,161 women and 52,010 non-EU citizens - 27,056 men and 24,954 women. In the last 15 years, 25,742 non-EU residents have registered in Palma, which is an increase of 165%.

By continent, the number of Europeans in Palma has gone up by 0.5% to 40,799 year-on-year; Americans have increased by 15.8% to 26,776; Africans are up 6.1% to 11,800, Asians increased by 9.8% to 9,304, and the number of foreigners from Oceania is up by 12% to 158.

The highest percentage of educated foreigners, ranges from 57% from the United States to 43% from Russia, 36% from Venezuela, 34% from France and 33% from Belgium.

The highest percentage of uneducated or illiterate foreigners range from 67% from Mali to 63% from Senegal, 54% from Nigeria, 44% from Morocco and 43% from Pakistan.

There was an increase in non-EU citizens in Pere Garau, Foners and particularly in Son Gotleu, which grew by 33% compared to 11.4% in the entire city.

In the Old Town districts of Monti-sión, Sindicat and La Missió the European population increased by 21%-23% compared to last year, and by 30% in Son Vida.

The size of families also varies by neighbourhood.

In Son Banya most families consist of more than 6 members compared to 3 family members in La Teulera, Son Peretó, Son Gotleu or Son Rapinya and 1-2 family members in Sindicat, Es LLonquet, Cala Major and Sant Jaume.

In Sant Jaume, Cort, Sindicat and Monti-sión around 15% of families have 3-4 members.