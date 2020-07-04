Puerto Pollensa, Majorca. archive photo. 03-07-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s 28 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma, the wind has dropped to a little and the low is 21.

Calvia is overcast with sunny spells and a high of 29 degrees with moderate winds and a low of 18.

It’s 27, partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit blustery in Ses Salines with a low of 19 degrees.

Capdepera is sunny and 27 degrees with a light wind and a low of 20.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a bit further up the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.

And it’s a gorgeous sunny Saturday in Deya with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a low of 17 and a warm breeze.