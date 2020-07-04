Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 28 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma, the wind has dropped to a little and the low is 21.
Calvia is overcast with sunny spells and a high of 29 degrees with moderate winds and a low of 18.
It’s 27, partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit blustery in Ses Salines with a low of 19 degrees.
Capdepera is sunny and 27 degrees with a light wind and a low of 20.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a bit further up the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.
And it’s a gorgeous sunny Saturday in Deya with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a low of 17 and a warm breeze.
