In the early hours of this morning two people were stabbed and taken to hospital after a fight in the Pere Garau district of Palma.

A Colombian has been arrested but the National Police are looking for other suspects.

Paramedics treated the two victims, one suffering from a stomach wound and the other to the head, at the scene before rushing them to hospital.

The latter appears to have been bottled as well.

The fight broke out at 5am and all of those involved are understood to be Colombian.

The National Police are waiting to interview the victims.