Stabbing
Colombian arrested for Palma stabbing
In the early hours of this morning two people were stabbed and taken to hospital after a fight in the Pere Garau district of Palma.
A Colombian has been arrested but the National Police are looking for other suspects.
Paramedics treated the two victims, one suffering from a stomach wound and the other to the head, at the scene before rushing them to hospital.
The latter appears to have been bottled as well.
The fight broke out at 5am and all of those involved are understood to be Colombian.
The National Police are waiting to interview the victims.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.