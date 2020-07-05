Shares:

The National Police today raided and closed what is considered to be the largest and most active narcotics den in Palma, in Son Gotleu.

For the moment one person has been arrested and nearly two kilos of hashish seized.

It appears that local neighbours have been complaining to the police about suspicious activities in the area, hence the police operation.

The police also confiscated a large sum of cash plus equipment used to treat and handle the drugs.

The operation remains live.