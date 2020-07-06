Crime
Corruption Investigation launched
Some Palma Local Police Officers have allegedly been claiming nightshift benefits when they were actually working dayshift.
During the State of Emergency Palma Local Police created closed work groups and avoided overlaps between shifts to protect Officers and prevent infection with patrols assigned to Night and Community Units.
When the lockdown ended some of the Officers who went back to dayshift were allegedly still claiming the nightshift allowance.
An investigation has been launched and will be presented to the Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office.
