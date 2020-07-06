2 bars on the Paseo Marítimo close 05-07-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The controversy over the terraces on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma continues with the announcement that ‘Jaleo’ and ‘Kaos Club’ have closed their doors saying it's not worth their while opening under the current restrictions.

“The time constraints of the terrace and the reduced capacity required by the Government and the Port Authority are unsustainable,” they said.

Terraces must close at midnight on Thursdays and Fridays and 0030 on Saturdays, but the premises can stay open inside until 02.00, with a maximum 30% capacity.

Both locations apologised to customers and appealed for understanding saying they will reopen when the conditions change.

Neighbours on the Paseo Marítimo recently complained about noise from alleged illegal parties on the terraces of some bars on the Paseo Marítimo in the early hours of the morning, which the bar owners denied.