News
Closing time restrictions forcing bars to close
The controversy over the terraces on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma continues with the announcement that ‘Jaleo’ and ‘Kaos Club’ have closed their doors saying it's not worth their while opening under the current restrictions.
“The time constraints of the terrace and the reduced capacity required by the Government and the Port Authority are unsustainable,” they said.
Terraces must close at midnight on Thursdays and Fridays and 0030 on Saturdays, but the premises can stay open inside until 02.00, with a maximum 30% capacity.
Both locations apologised to customers and appealed for understanding saying they will reopen when the conditions change.
Neighbours on the Paseo Marítimo recently complained about noise from alleged illegal parties on the terraces of some bars on the Paseo Marítimo in the early hours of the morning, which the bar owners denied.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.