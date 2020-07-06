Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday the temperatures are still high but will go down tomorrow.
06/07 11:30 #AEMET actualiza #FMA costeros en Baleares. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:30 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/3e4tPDEbUo https://t.co/5XbpFVH9ds— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 6, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa................................... 34.1 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Airport.......................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 13.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................13.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................15.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport............................................... 47 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 38 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 65 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 45 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 40 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
