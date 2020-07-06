Weather in the Balearic islands

The weather in the Balearic Islands

06-07-2020

On Monday the temperatures are still high but will go down tomorrow.

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 34.1 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Airport.......................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 13.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................13.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................15.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, Airport............................................... 47 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 38 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 65 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 45 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 40 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 28 (km/h)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.