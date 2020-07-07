Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
A cloudy start in Palma but the sun’s out this afternoon with a high of 30 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 19.
It’s 30 degrees, hot and sunny in Calvia with a light breeze and a low of 18.
Llucmajor is lovely today with lots of sunshine, a high of 31, a low of 20 and a light wind.
The sun’s out in Muro with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a northeasterly wind and a low of 19.
Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 18. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
