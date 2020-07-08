Fatal accident in Carretera Valldemossa, Palma. 07-07-2020 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

A 46-year-old Spanish man died in Palma on Tuesday afternoon when he tried to help a neighbour in distress.

The accident happened just before 2000 in Carretera Valldemossa, when the victim volunteered to help a woman who was locked out of her apartment. He used ropes to try to reach her apartment from the fourth floor of the building, but lost his balance and fell from more than 10 metres into the street.

Emergency Services were called to the scene but were unable to save him.

The National Police Corps, Homicide Group and Scientific Police are investigating the incident and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.