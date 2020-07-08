News
Man dies helping neighbour
A 46-year-old Spanish man died in Palma on Tuesday afternoon when he tried to help a neighbour in distress.
The accident happened just before 2000 in Carretera Valldemossa, when the victim volunteered to help a woman who was locked out of her apartment. He used ropes to try to reach her apartment from the fourth floor of the building, but lost his balance and fell from more than 10 metres into the street.
Emergency Services were called to the scene but were unable to save him.
The National Police Corps, Homicide Group and Scientific Police are investigating the incident and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.