Health
A tourist has tested positive for coronavirus in the Balearics
A Spanish tourist who’s on holiday in Minorca has tested positive for coronavirus.
He’s the first infected tourist on the Island since the State of Emergency ended and Minorca was opened up to tourism.
The 44-year-old, his wife and two children arrived in Ciutadella on Saturday and are staying in a rental apartment in the city.
On Monday the father developed a fever and went to the Canal Salat Emergency Department where he was given a PCR test which was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The wife and two children were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday and the entire family is in isolation in the apartment and will be monitored by a UVAC team.
The Minorca Health Department says Primary Care and Public Health are tracking and mapping the family and reaching out to anyone they’ve had contact with.
There are now four active Covid-19 patients in Minorca and all of them are receiving treatment at home.
