Crime
Woman held after man stabbed to death in Manacor
Palma police murder squad detectives have launched a full investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Manacor.
The 32-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the back. Police were holding his girlfriend, a 31-year-old from Honduras, for questioning.
She will be questioned by a judge later this morning.
