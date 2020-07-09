Police at the scene. 09-07-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Palma police murder squad detectives have launched a full investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Manacor.

The 32-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the back. Police were holding his girlfriend, a 31-year-old from Honduras, for questioning.

She will be questioned by a judge later this morning.