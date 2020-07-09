Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday the Maximum temperature is 32.8 on Palma Airport
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, Airport.......................... 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Port.............................. 32.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 32.5 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza...................................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
La Mola, Mahon.............................10.0 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.7 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University......................17.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 34 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 32 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 32 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Bantalbufar....................................................... 55 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 46 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 46 (km/h)
Formentera........................................................46 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 45 (km/h)
