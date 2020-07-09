Real Mallorca victorious in Palma. 09-07-2020 EFE

Real Mallorca’s battle for First Division survival was given a huge boost tonight after they beat Levante 2-0 at home.

With the victory Mallorca pulled to within three points of safety after Eibar drew 0-0 with Leganes in a simultaneous kick-off.

As for Levante, they sit comfortably enough 12th in the LaLiga Santander table.