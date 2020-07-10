Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum Temperature in Mallorca in in Calvia, es Capdella
Maximum Temperatures
Calvia, Es capdella................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella................................. 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 30.5 degrees Centigrade
#BuenViernes— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 10, 2020
Hoy día nuboso de medias y altas con baja probabilidad de alguna precipitación débil ocasional acompañada de barro y tormenta seca, tendiendo a partir de la tarde o noche a cielo poco nuboso.
Tmáx~29-34ºC.
Viento del este en general flojo.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/zhCUe4vNmM
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................16.0 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..........17.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 19.3 degrees Centigrade
Arta...........................................19.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 49 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 42 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 33 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 33 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 31 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 63 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 58 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 46 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc........................................44 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 42 (km/h)
RAINFALL (MM)
Sant Antoni de Portmany............................................ 1.1
Escorca, Son Torrella................................................. 0.6
Andrat.x...................................................................... 0.5
Ibiza............................................................................ 0.5
Sant Joan de Labritja.................................................. 0.4
