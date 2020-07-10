News
Boat catches fire
The Fire Brigade, Port Police and Local Police rushed to Palma Port on Friday morning after reports of a fire on a boat.
The blaze started in the engine room of a ship that was in dry dock at STP in Moll Vell at around 10 o’clock in the morning.
Firefighters were hampered by thick smoke and had to don breathing apparatus to tackle the flames.
It took them around two hours to put out the fire which caused a lot of damage, but no-one was injured.
An investigation has been launched to clarify what caused the blaze.
