Guests at the Atlántida Film Festival include, Stephen Frears, Ana Pastor & Activist Óscar Camps 10-07-2020 Jaume Morey

The 10th edition of the Atlántida Film Festival kicks off in Palma on July 27 and runs until August 2 with screenings at the Museu d'Es Baluard, CineCiutat, La Misericordia and the Mallorca Museum.

The festival is being held in Palma for the 5th year in a row, and Beli Busquets, Minister of Culture, Heritage & Language Policy admitted at the presentation alongside Tourism & Sports Minister, Andreu Serra on Friday, that organising everything has been a big challenge this year because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Busquets stressed that a lot of work has been done to make sure that the health and safety protocols are in place and social distancing is possible in the spaces used.

There’s a lot going on at the festival this year, with more than 90 screenings, including winning titles from the Sundance Film Festival, Local Productions, Documentaries, Concerts, Conferences, Filmin Platform series and of course the annual the Mallorca Talent Lab Project workshop for young screenwriters.

120,000 euros is being invested in this year’s edition of the Antlántida Film Festival.

”This festival places Majorca on the European and International stage of Cinema and Festivals," Serra stressed.

The honorary Master of Cinema award will be presented to Oscar nominated Director, Stephen Frears who will also be giving a Master Class during the festival.