On Saturday temperatures will reach 34ºC on the southeast of Majorca and up to 33ºC in Ibiza.

Maximum Temperatures

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 30.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 30.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................17.3 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................18.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 45 (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 44 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 34 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 31 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 30 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 59 (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 54 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 50 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 44 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 44 (km/h)