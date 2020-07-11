Temperatures on the Balearic Islands

Temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

11-07-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday temperatures will reach 34ºC on the southeast of Majorca and up to 33ºC in Ibiza.

Maximum Temperatures
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 30.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 30.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................17.3 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................18.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 45 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 44 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 34 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 30 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 59 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 54 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 50 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 44 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 44 (km/h)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.