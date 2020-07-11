Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Saturday temperatures will reach 34ºC on the southeast of Majorca and up to 33ºC in Ibiza.
#FelizSábado #Baleares— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 11, 2020
Soleado. ☀️☀️☀️
Temperaturas entre 28 y 32ºC, llegando hasta 33ºC en el oeste de #Ibiza y 34ºC en suroeste de #Mallorca.
Viento del nordeste.
Predicción para hoy:https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/g8XNAVEQMT
Maximum Temperatures
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 30.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 30.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................17.3 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................18.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 45 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 44 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 34 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 30 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 59 (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 54 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 50 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 44 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 44 (km/h)
