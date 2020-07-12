Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 33 degrees with hazy sunshine, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.
The wind has dropped a little in Calvia and it’s 33 degrees and sunny with a low of 19.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Peguera.
Ses Salines is mostly sunny with a high of 32 degrees dropping to 19 overnight and a 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind.
It’s sunny but a little cooler in Alcudia with a top temperature of 28 degrees and an overnight low of 21.
And it’s hot and sunny in Soller with a northerly wind and a high of 33 degrees dropping to 19 after dark.
