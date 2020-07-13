Historic Cala Torta Beach Bar will be demolished after the summer. archive photo. 13-07-2020 Assumpta Bassa

The historic Cala Torta beach bar, which was closed last year, will be demolished after the summer, but an exact date has been set yet.

The Chiringuito was in operation on the Arta coast for more than 50 years until the Central Government ordered that it be dismantled and demolished after the concession expired on July 29, 2018 and ruled that only sustainable and detachable facilities are now allowed.

When a concession reverts to the State, the City Council has priority over the new tender and the Ajuntament de Arta has already announced its intention to recover the concession in Cala Torta.

Last year, Arta City Council was awarded a grant of 151,555 euros from the Bossa d’Allotjaments Turístics Consortium to promote a dune recovery project and install a sustainable beach bar.

At the end of May, the Balearic Environment Commission issued a report demanding that the City Council make some corrections to its proposal which it said "would have a negative effect on the environment".

Environment Councillor, Aina Comas, said “technicians are working to adapt the report to the required parameters.”

The project includes a proposal for a kiosk-bar with detachable terrace, chemical bath and total occupancy of 70 square meters.

Medi Ambient concluded that the project would have significant and negative repercussions on Xarxa Natura 2000 and the Llevant Natural Park.

Unió Independent d’Arta's proposed that the installation be eliminated altogether to contribute to the conservation of the protected space was rejected.

The current Government Team has stated on several occasions that the environmental values of Cala Torta will not be jeopardised by the installation of a new beach bar.