All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum temperature in Mallorca is 32.4 in Calvia, Es Capdella
Maximum Temperatures
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 31.6 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Port.............................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Índice de riesgo de incendio Extremo/Muy Alto hoy 13-07-2020 en #Baleares @112IllesBalears @BombersdeMca @ibanat_IB #IIFFhttps://t.co/7keeuSzdzp pic.twitter.com/Ndn5FQipUi— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 13, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................16.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant joan de Labritja................ 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.........19.3 degrees Centigrade
Manacor................................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade
Arta...........................................19.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 32 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 42 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 36 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 33 (km/h)
