13-07-2020

The maximum temperature in Mallorca is 32.4 in Calvia, Es Capdella

Maximum Temperatures

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 31.6 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Port.............................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................16.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant joan de Labritja................ 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.........19.3 degrees Centigrade
Manacor................................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade
Arta...........................................19.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 32 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 42 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 36 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 33 (km/h)

