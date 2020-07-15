Mondragó Nature Reserve, Majorca. 21-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with moderate winds, afternoon showers, a high of 31 and a low of 19 degrees.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 31 degrees with a light southerly breeze and a low of 19.

Santanyi is hot and sunny with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 19 overnight.

It’s slightly cooler in Alcudia at 28 degrees, with lots of sunshine, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 20.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further down the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.

And Deya is 28 degrees and sunny with occasional clouds and a low of 19.