Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with moderate winds, afternoon showers, a high of 31 and a low of 19 degrees.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 31 degrees with a light southerly breeze and a low of 19.
Santanyi is hot and sunny with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 19 overnight.
It’s slightly cooler in Alcudia at 28 degrees, with lots of sunshine, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 20.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further down the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.
And Deya is 28 degrees and sunny with occasional clouds and a low of 19.
