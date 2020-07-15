Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 31.9 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 31.2 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Índice de riesgo de incendio para hoy 15-07-2020 EXTREMO/MUY ALTO en zonas de #Mallorca y #Menorca y MUY ALTO en alguna zona de #Ibiza@112IllesBalears @BombersdeMca @ibanat_IB #IIFFhttps://t.co/wF9hBz8poG pic.twitter.com/XHsm0OA440— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 15, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................14.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 14.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................15.2 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........ 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University......................16.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 27 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 48 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 46 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 42 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 39 (km/h)
Rairnfall(mm)
Port de Pollensa.................................................4.2 (mm)
Formentera.........................................................4.1 (mm)
Sant Joan de Labritja.........................................3.6 (mm)
Ibiza, Airport.......................................................3.6 (mm)
Ibiza....................................................................3.4 (mm)
