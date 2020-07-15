Red flag at Ciutat Jardí beach. 15-07-2020 Teresa Ayuga

On Wednesday, the red flags were again raised at Can Pere Antoni and Ciutat Jardí beaches in Palma because of "mixed water" (faecal) spills caused by heavy rain overnight.

As usual, Palma town hall ordered the prohibition of swimming and an analysis of water samples.

The municipal services agency Emaya says that work which is currently under way on constructing a manifold and tank will prevent spills in the future.