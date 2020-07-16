Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The highest Temperature in Baleares is in Formentera with 29.4 degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portany.............28.2 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom...............,,.............. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 28.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................16.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................17.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 23 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 20 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 35 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 31 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion...........................................28 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.