Mallorca Weather

16-07-2020

The highest Temperature in Baleares is in Formentera with 29.4 degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portany.............28.2 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom...............,,.............. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 28.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................16.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................17.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 23 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 20 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Menorca, Airport............................................... 35 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 31 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion...........................................28 (km/h)

