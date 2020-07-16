Magalluf
Two more Magalluf streets are closed
Responding to a request from Calvia town hall, the Balearic government has decided to extend the temporary closure of establishments selling alcohol - bars, clubs, restaurants and shops - to two more streets in Magalluf. These are Federico García Lorca and General García Ruiz, both of which are off Punta Ballena. The closure takes effect immediately.
In a tweet, the government said: "The thoughtlessness of a few cannot affect the health of all."
On Wednesday, the government announced the closure of establishments on Punta Ballena as well as on Pare Bartomeu Salvà and Miquel Pellisa in Playa de Palma. The temporary closures are for at least two months.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.