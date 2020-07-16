Bars in Magalluf are having to close. 15-07-2020 Michel's

Responding to a request from Calvia town hall, the Balearic government has decided to extend the temporary closure of establishments selling alcohol - bars, clubs, restaurants and shops - to two more streets in Magalluf. These are Federico García Lorca and General García Ruiz, both of which are off Punta Ballena. The closure takes effect immediately.



In a tweet, the government said: "The thoughtlessness of a few cannot affect the health of all."



On Wednesday, the government announced the closure of establishments on Punta Ballena as well as on Pare Bartomeu Salvà and Miquel Pellisa in Playa de Palma. The temporary closures are for at least two months.