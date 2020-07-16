The government is to be sued for damages. 15-07-2020 Angie Ramón

Businesses affected by the closure of streets in Magalluf and Playa de Palma are to sue the regional government for damages.



The Abone association of nightlife businesses and the Acotur association of tourist services businesses are combining in creating a group of businesses affected by the government's order. Pepe Tirado, the president of Acotur, says that the government's measure, which will mean businesses are closed until mid-September, has "no rhyme nor reason". It affects businesses that have "nothing to do with so-called tourism of excesses".



Tirado adds that several law firms are involved with finalising the creation of the group of businesses and with "appealing the government's decree because of its arbitrariness". "When it seemed as if business could be reactivated in July, August and the rest of the season, along came the government's unilateral decision."



Both Abone and Acotur are critical of the attitude of the ministry for the economic model, tourism and employment. There were meetings with the CAEB and PIMEB employers' organisations and with the two main unions (CCOO and UGT), but not with Abone or Acotur. "This shows the government's negotiating spirit. It has ignored tourist services and nightlife employers. This is not what is understood by a commitment to dialogue."



As for Thursday's announcement regarding the closure of two more streets in Magalluf, Abone and Acotur say that this demonstrates the "total improvisation of decision-making".