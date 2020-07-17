Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 29 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.
It’s 28 in Calvia with hazy sunshine, a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 18 degrees.
Llucmajor is cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers and a top temperature of 29 dropping to 18 degrees after dark.
It’s 28 cloudy and raining in Alcudia with occasional sunny spells, a northerly wind and a low of 19. Here’s a look at the weather a little further south at Son Serra de Marina.
Valldemossa is 26 degrees and sunny with intermittent clouds, a light wind and a low of 17.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.