Can Picafort, Majorca. 23-08-2001 Mateo Cladera

Shares:

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 29 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.

It’s 28 in Calvia with hazy sunshine, a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 18 degrees.

Llucmajor is cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers and a top temperature of 29 dropping to 18 degrees after dark.

It’s 28 cloudy and raining in Alcudia with occasional sunny spells, a northerly wind and a low of 19. Here’s a look at the weather a little further south at Son Serra de Marina.

Valldemossa is 26 degrees and sunny with intermittent clouds, a light wind and a low of 17.