Tourism
British tourist hospitalised
A British woman is in serious condition in Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza after falling from a hotel balcony.
The 48-year-old victim, who has not been named, fell 6 metres, from the second floor of Fun Vista Mar Hotel, in es Canar, in Santa Eulària at around 0400 on Saturday morning.
Local Police, the Guardia Civil and two ambulances were deployed to the scene and 061 Emergency Services Personnel immediately activated the Trauma Code for urgent evacuation and took the victim to the Emergency Department, where she is being treated for serious injuries.
