Almost 70 snakes caught in Majorca. 16-07-2020 CAIB

Shares:

Almost 70 snakes have been captured in three Municipalities of the Pla de Mallorca, according to the Minister of Environment & Territory, Miquel Mir, who presented the data of the Trades Control Plan on Thursday.

Since the first cages were delivered 68 specimens have been caught in Lloret, Maria and Sineu.

The snakes were delivered to the University of the Balearics, or UIB, for analysis, but Global data won’t be available from all the Municipalities until the end of the season. So far, most of the snakes have been located in the most central Municipalities of the Island.

Minister Mir lauded the coordination between the Department and the Commonwealth of Pla, the UIB, the Insular Directorate for Local Cooperation & Hunting, the Balearic Association of Hunting Entities and the Natura Park foundation and stated that "to guarantee the preservation of biodiversity, it is essential not only to carry out the shock plans, but to curb the entry of invasive species."

Credit was also given for the work carried out by the different local corporations and the Consortium for the Recovery of the Balearic Fauna, or Cofib, for providing the 189 cages and training Municipal Officials.

Cofib supplied another 61 cages to individuals in other Municipalities and they were transferred thanks to the collaboration with the European Union PDR program, which is managed through the Balearic Agricultural & Fisheries Guarantee Fund, or Fogaiba.

There are two species of snake in Majorca; the 'serp de garriga' and the 'serp d’aigua'.

In the last decade there has been a process of accidental colonisation by two new species; the 'serp de ferradura' and the 'serp blanca'.

Despite being harmless to people and domestic animals, their presence generates social alarm, especially in urban areas due to their mainly diurnal activity and links to human environments.