Playa de Magalluf, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 29, cloudy and wet with occasional sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 19 degrees.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 29 degrees with cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 18.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam at Es Camp de Mar.

Santanyi is 28 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees and overcast in Pollensa with sunny spells, strong winds and a low of 19.

Deya is 27 and sunny with a few clouds here and there and a low of 18 degrees.