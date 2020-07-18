Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 29, cloudy and wet with occasional sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 19 degrees.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 29 degrees with cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam at Es Camp de Mar.
Santanyi is 28 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 18 degrees.
It’s 30 degrees and overcast in Pollensa with sunny spells, strong winds and a low of 19.
Deya is 27 and sunny with a few clouds here and there and a low of 18 degrees.
