Today's temperatures

Today's temperatues on the Balearic Islands.

18-07-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday the sun is shinning and possible clouds in the north of the island.

Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 28.7 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera................................28.5 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa, port........................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.8 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................15.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................16.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 37 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 46 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 37 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)

