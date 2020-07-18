Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Saturday the sun is shinning and possible clouds in the north of the island.
#Sábado en general soleado con algún intervalo nuboso en el NE de Mallorca y Menorca por la mañana y nubes de evolución diurna por la tarde.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 18, 2020
Alguna pcp ocasional, en estos momentos en NE de Mallorca, y quizás por la tarde en interior.
Olas de 1-2 m en Menorca y NE de Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/VlKoj6vG4B
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 28.7 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera................................28.5 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa, port........................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.8 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................15.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja................16.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 37 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 46 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 37 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
