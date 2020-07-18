Today's temperatues on the Balearic Islands. 18-07-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday the sun is shinning and possible clouds in the north of the island.

#Sábado en general soleado con algún intervalo nuboso en el NE de Mallorca y Menorca por la mañana y nubes de evolución diurna por la tarde.



Alguna pcp ocasional, en estos momentos en NE de Mallorca, y quizás por la tarde en interior.



Olas de 1-2 m en Menorca y NE de Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/VlKoj6vG4B — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 18, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 28.7 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera................................28.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port........................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.8 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion....................15.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant......... 15.6 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................16.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 37 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 46 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 37 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................31 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)