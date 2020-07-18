Balearic government spokesperson Pilar Costa. 18-07-2020

Shares:

The Balearic government has made clear that it will not backtrack on its order to close streets in Magalluf and Playa de Palma. Government spokesperson Pilar Costa insisted on Friday that the decision was made on public health grounds and in order to protect "the general interest".



Regarding criticisms that the government hadn't negotiated its measure with businesses that would be affected, Costa said that "the doors of the government are always open for talks, but we are not in a negotiation situation when there is a matter of public health". Nevertheless, she understood the reaction of businesses and respected their right to appeal the order in the courts.



Costa explained that the "new normal" allows regional governments to adopt public health measures in order to control the pandemic. The decision to close streets where there is "booze tourism" was taken because of the risk to the health "of all citizens". It was a decision, she added, that should be "separated" from the debate about the tourism model in the areas affected by the closures. "They will still be alive beyond the pandemic."



The Balearic government was concerned by the images of what took place last weekend, as was the German government. Costa confirmed that the German government had been in contact with the Spanish government and had wanted "to know what was going on exactly". In no way, she stressed, was the order to close the streets "a response to anyone's demands". It was a decision taken by the Balearic government to "preserve the health of the citizens and of our economy".