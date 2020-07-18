Police
25-year-old stabbed in Puerto Pollensa
In Puerto Pollensa in the early hours of Saturday morning, a 25-year-old male was stabbed during an altercation with acquaintances with whom, say the Guardia Civil, he is "in conflict".
He was taken to Son Espases Hospital; his attacker and another person were arrested.
