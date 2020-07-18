Puerto Alcudia - forecast high of 28C, with light northeasterly breezes. 01-10-2007 Andrew Ede

Shares:

Sunday's forecast is for clear and sunny skies and so without the cloudy spells of recent days.

Highs up to 32C, with light to moderate breezes, strongest in the south of the island.

Forecast highs:

Alcudia 28C. Andratx 28C. Calvia 30C. Deya 29C. Palma 30C. Pollensa 32C. Sant Llorenç 31C. Santanyi 29C.