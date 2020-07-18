Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Sunday's forecast is for clear and sunny skies and so without the cloudy spells of recent days.
Highs up to 32C, with light to moderate breezes, strongest in the south of the island.
Forecast highs:
