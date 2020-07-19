Emergencies
Motorcyclist dies following accident in Campos
2020-07-19 12:21:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A 44-year-old male motorcyclist died in Son Espases Hospital on Sunday morning, following an accident on the Campos-Sa Rapita road.
Emergency services were called just after 23.00 on Saturday. The motorcyclist, who had suffered multiple injuries, was unconscious next to the bike.
The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances. There is no report of another vehicle having been involved.
