Coronavirus
Now the Balearic government decides not to request quarantine
2020-07-19 17:02:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic government, which has been holding urgent discussions today because of concerns about rising coronavirus infection rates in certain Spanish regions, has now back tracked on what was going to be a request to the Spanish government for travellers from regions with high infection rates to have to quarantine on arrival in the Balearics. This quarantine, the Balearic government suggested earlier on Sunday, would also apply to foreign travellers arriving from "high risk areas".
The request will not now be made because of apparent difficulties in defining what constitutes a risk zone, while the government doubts that the Sánchez administration would agree to it.
There was seemingly "intense debate" about the quarantine request before it was agreed not to make it. It is understood that there will be a request for health controls for national and international travellers at ports and airports and for spaces to be set aside for these controls.
