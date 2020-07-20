Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 31 degrees and sunny today with a light to moderate southerly wind and a low of 18.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 30 degrees with a warm southeasterly breeze and a low of 19.
Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 31 degrees, a light wind and a low of 19.
It’s a scorcher in Muro with a high of 33 degrees, hardly any wind at all and a low of 18.
Deya is a little cooler at 29 with lots of sunshine and a low of 19.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further up the coast in Soller.
