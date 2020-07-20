Escorca, Majorca. 17-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 31 degrees and sunny today with a light to moderate southerly wind and a low of 18.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 30 degrees with a warm southeasterly breeze and a low of 19.

Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 31 degrees, a light wind and a low of 19.

It’s a scorcher in Muro with a high of 33 degrees, hardly any wind at all and a low of 18.

Deya is a little cooler at 29 with lots of sunshine and a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further up the coast in Soller.