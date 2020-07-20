Es Trenc-Salobrar Natural Park, Majorca. 19-07-2020 Pedro Aguiló Mora

Shares:

The Government is amending the law governing the Es Trenc-Salobrar Natural Park which was approved 3 years ago.

PSOE, Podemos and Més have requested that the Natural Resources Management Plan, or PORN, include a specific section on mobility in the park, based on a study of the current situation at public and private car parks and that the zones and conditions of the car parks be modified according to the results of the study.

Ses Covetes

The amendment also proposes changing the law so that the entrances and exits to car parks inside the park are free if drivers decide not to park, which already happens at ses Covetes, but not at es Trenc, which is accessed via sa Salinera.

The publicly owned car park is regulated by ORA machines, but at the private one a fee must be paid up front at the entrance, even if you finally decide not to use the car park.

By modifying the zones and car parks a new access road could be opened to provide a separate entrance and exit to the car park, which would also decrease congestion on the road to Sa Salinera.