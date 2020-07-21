Palmanova-Magalluf, Majorca. 28-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a scorcher in Palma 34 degrees and sunny with a light to moderate easterly wind and a low of 19.

Andratx is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a slight breeze and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 31 degrees with a 25 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 20.

It’s a beautiful day in Alcudia with a high of 31 degrees, lots of lovely sunshine, a moderate wind and a low of 20. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.

Soller is even hotter at 35 degrees with sunshine all day long, almost no wind at all and a low of 17.