Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a scorcher in Palma 34 degrees and sunny with a light to moderate easterly wind and a low of 19.
Andratx is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a slight breeze and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 31 degrees with a 25 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 20.
It’s a beautiful day in Alcudia with a high of 31 degrees, lots of lovely sunshine, a moderate wind and a low of 20. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.
Soller is even hotter at 35 degrees with sunshine all day long, almost no wind at all and a low of 17.
