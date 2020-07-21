Carmelite Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Nursing Home, Palma. 20-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

News that the Carmelite Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Nursing Home is closing on October 15 has taken everyone by surprise.

Around 23 elderly women between the ages of 82 and 96 live in the Nursing Home in Carrer del Bisbe in the heart of Palma’s Old Town and some of them have been there for many years.

"We found out a few days ago about the closure of the Residence and we are very sad. They have given us three months to look for something else,” said one of the residents. “We have been told that it's being closed down because it is a very old residence with narrow corridors and almost everything will have to be torn down,” she added.

A relative of one of the residents at the Nursing Home said "they should give us at least 6 months notice in advance, before closing down the Residence.”

The building is prime real estate and sits side by side with 5 star hotels and expensive apartments in one of the most desirable areas of the city and there are rumours it will be converted into rental apartments.

Sister Angelica, Mother Superior of the Carmelite Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, confirmed that the building will be vacated in mid-October and all five Sisters of the congregation will move to other Convents on the Peninsula.

“The decision to close this mission was taken by our Senior Superiors because of deficiencies and Council protocols", she said.

Now all of the elderly residents will have to pack their bags and leave in a matter of weeks.