Baby dies after falling into a swimming pool
An 11-month-old baby who’s been in critical condition in Son Espases Hospital since Sunday has died.
Emergency Services were called to the child’s home after he fell into a swimming pool in the El Toro district of Calvia.
A Doctor stayed on the phone with the parents to tell them what to do to try to revive him while SAMU 061 Personnel rushed to the scene.
When Medical Staff arrived at the home they again tried to resuscitate the little boy but there was no response.
He was rushed to the Paediatrics ICU at Son Espases Hospital but died on Monday afternoon.
