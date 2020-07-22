Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum Temperature in Mallorca is 33.1 degrees in Andratx
Maximum Temperatures
Andratx.................................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Port.............................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University......................32.8 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 32.5 degrees Centigrade
Índice de riesgo de incendio para hoy 22-07-2020— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 22, 2020
EXTREMO/MUY ALTO en #Mallorca e #Ibiza;
MUY ALTO en #Menorca Y #Formentera@112IllesBalears @BombersdeMca @ibanat_IB #IIFFhttps://t.co/vDonfJtiJo pic.twitter.com/VCfrvuA2Ed
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University......................16.3 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 17.0 degrees Centigrade
Muro. S’albufera...................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade
Arta...........................................17.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 38 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 37 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 28 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 27(km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 54 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 52 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 51 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 50 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 46 (km/h)
