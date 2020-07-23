Puerto Pollensa, Majorca. 14-05-2020 Gabriel Alomar

Palma is 34 degrees today with lots of sunshine, an easterly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 33 degrees with a slight wind and a low of 21.

It’s hot and sunny in Ses Salines with a high of 32 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.

Muro is sunny but very breezy with a top temperature of 34 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

And Deya is 32 degrees with lots of sunshine, a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 21.