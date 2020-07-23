Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 34 degrees today with lots of sunshine, an easterly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 33 degrees with a slight wind and a low of 21.
It’s hot and sunny in Ses Salines with a high of 32 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.
Muro is sunny but very breezy with a top temperature of 34 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.
And Deya is 32 degrees with lots of sunshine, a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 21.
