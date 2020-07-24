Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 34 degrees and sunny with occasional clouds, a light breeze and a low of 20.
It’s cloudy in Andratx with sunny spells, a slight wind and a top temperature of 31 falling to 20 overnight.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.
Llucmajor is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 21.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and its 29 degrees with a 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 21.
And it’s 30 and mostly sunny in Banyalbufar with an overnight temperature of 23 degrees.
