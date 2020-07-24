Port Authority, Palma. 24-07-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into alleged corruption at the Port Authority, or APB, in Palma.

The case is reportedly related to the alleged awarding of moorings in Minorca and tenders for public contracts.

Guardia Civil Officers searched APB headquarters on Thursday and reportedly confiscated some documents from the offices.

The investigation was authorised by the Prosecutor’s Anti-Corruption Office and the President of the APB, Joan Gual, and three other Directors, have been summoned to testify.