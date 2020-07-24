News
Port Authority under investigation
The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into alleged corruption at the Port Authority, or APB, in Palma.
The case is reportedly related to the alleged awarding of moorings in Minorca and tenders for public contracts.
Guardia Civil Officers searched APB headquarters on Thursday and reportedly confiscated some documents from the offices.
The investigation was authorised by the Prosecutor’s Anti-Corruption Office and the President of the APB, Joan Gual, and three other Directors, have been summoned to testify.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.