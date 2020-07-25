Serra de Tramuntana coastline in Pollensa, 28-06-2020 Xesca Serra

Shares:

Palma is 32 degrees and sunny with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.

Here’s a look at the weather further down the coast from our webcam in El Arenal.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 32 degrees with a light wind and a low of 20.

It’s a beautiful day in Santanyi with a high of 33, a soft breeze and a low of 19 degrees.

Pollensa is 34 degrees with plenty of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.

And it’s 33 and sunny in Soller with almost no wind at all and a low of 20.