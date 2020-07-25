Majorca Weekend Weather 24-07-2020 EFE

It’s the last weekend of July and according to State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, Spokesperson, María José Guerrero, “a warm air mass will gradually engulf the Island” over the next few days and Majorca will be sweltering as the mercury climbs to 36º.

Clear skies are forecast on Saturday across the Balearic Islands with temperatures of 33º-35º inland and 30º on the coast with a light breeze. It will also be very hot and humid overnight with minimum temperatures of 19º-21º on the coast and 22º-24º inland.

Sunday will be a scorcher with clear skies and highs of 36º inland and 32º to 34º on the coast and the very hot weather will be with us at least until Thursday.

Guerrero is predicting that the heat will be so intense on Sunday that it will be necessary to activate the first warnings on the island.

"We are probably at the gates of the first heatwave of the summer with three or more consecutive days of very high temperatures," she said.