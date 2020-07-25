EMT threatening to strike in September. 24-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

EMT workers are threatening to take strike action in September over what they call ‘abuses’ and are demanding that the company "assume its responsibility in the face of the disastrous Management that it has carried out since the crisis began."

Workers will decide on Tuesday whether to stop work from 08:00 to 10:00 and 18:00 to 20:00, on September 7, 9 and 11 followed by an indefinite strike from 00.00 on Monday, September 14, according to Committee Chairman, Alfonso Miralles.

The workers have a long list of demands and say they’re taking industrial action “to show company Management our anger and discomfort over how they’ve treated the workers in recent months and to try to alleviate some of the measures that have been taken. We are tired of having our rights trampled on,” they said.

The complaints include claims that during the State of Emergency "buses drivers were ordered to work without screen protection and colleagues who refused to do so had those days deducted from payroll."

They point out that they were told not to collect cash during the first weeks of the lockdown and say the settlement and collections supplements were then deducted from payroll, "when the agreement makes it clear that they can’t do that,” and they claim that they were "forced to take vacations and paid leave during confinement when we could not leave the house."

They are demanding the return of holidays from 2018 and 2019 which they say they were forced to take; the installation of bathrooms at all ends of the line; an end to the application of the irregular day or the payment of the discounted settlement and collection supplements for March and April; the guaranteed entry of 140 places in the 2019 driver employment consolidation call and partial retirement when the legal retirement age is met.