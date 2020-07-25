Bulletin editor Jason Moore with the special edition

Bulletin editor Jason Moore with the special edition.

24-07-2020Pere Bota

A small piece of Bulletin history was made in the early hours of this morning. As a result of the on-going coronavirus crisis and the travel difficulties it has created, the Bulletin has produced a special edition, underlining the joys of Majorca, which will be distributed to thousands of homes across the United Kingdom.

especial bulletin . Foto Bota~09.jpg

It will also be sent to hundreds of people in Britain who asked for a copy. We realised that there were thousands of people in Britain who were missing their favourite holiday island so we decided to send them a small souvenir.

especial bulletin . Foto Bota~04.jpg

Thank you all for your support.. We can send you a copy of the souvenir edition for free you just have to pay postage (about two euros). If you are interested send an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

