Special Edition
If you can't come to us... we will come to you
A small piece of Bulletin history was made in the early hours of this morning. As a result of the on-going coronavirus crisis and the travel difficulties it has created, the Bulletin has produced a special edition, underlining the joys of Majorca, which will be distributed to thousands of homes across the United Kingdom.
It will also be sent to hundreds of people in Britain who asked for a copy. We realised that there were thousands of people in Britain who were missing their favourite holiday island so we decided to send them a small souvenir.
Thank you all for your support.. We can send you a copy of the souvenir edition for free you just have to pay postage (about two euros). If you are interested send an email to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es
