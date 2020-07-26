Playa de Magalluf, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is very hot and sunny today with a high of 35 degrees, a southerly wind to cool you down and a low of 20.

It’s slightly cooler in Andratx at 32 degrees with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 21.

Splash on the sunscreen if you’re in Llucmajor it’s a scorcher with a high of 36 degrees, a light wind and a low of 21.

Muro is 34 and sunny with a southeasterly wind and a low of 20 degrees and here’s how it’s looking in Colònia de Sant Pere a little further south.

And it’s 33 degrees in Deya with clear blue skies, sunshine all day long and a low of 20.