Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is very hot and sunny today with a high of 35 degrees, a southerly wind to cool you down and a low of 20.
It’s slightly cooler in Andratx at 32 degrees with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 21.
Splash on the sunscreen if you’re in Llucmajor it’s a scorcher with a high of 36 degrees, a light wind and a low of 21.
Muro is 34 and sunny with a southeasterly wind and a low of 20 degrees and here’s how it’s looking in Colònia de Sant Pere a little further south.
And it’s 33 degrees in Deya with clear blue skies, sunshine all day long and a low of 20.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.